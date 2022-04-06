Here's How Much $100 Invested In Digital Turbine 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Digital Turbine APPS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 98.63% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 112.28%. Currently, Digital Turbine has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion.

Buying $100 In APPS: If an investor had bought $100 of APPS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,309.97 today based on a price of $40.10 for APPS at the time of writing.

Digital Turbine's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

