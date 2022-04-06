QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Estee Lauder Cos 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 6, 2022 11:09 AM | 1 min read

Estee Lauder Cos EL has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 9.31% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.1%. Currently, Estee Lauder Cos has a market capitalization of $94.79 billion.

Buying $100 In EL: If an investor had bought $100 of EL stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,076.22 today based on a price of $264.29 for EL at the time of writing.

Estee Lauder Cos's Performance Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-PODEarningsNewsDividends