Here's How Much $1000 Invested In EPAM Sys 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

EPAM Sys EPAM has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 16.2% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.8%. Currently, EPAM Sys has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion.

Buying $1000 In EPAM: If an investor had bought $1000 of EPAM stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $12,880.35 today based on a price of $273.96 for EPAM at the time of writing.

EPAM Sys's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

