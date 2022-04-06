QQQ
Recap: Simply Good Foods Q2 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 6, 2022 8:34 AM | 1 min read

 

Simply Good Foods SMPL reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Simply Good Foods beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.27.

Revenue was up $66.11 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.23% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Simply Good Foods's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.35 0.25 0.29 0.22
EPS Actual 0.43 0.29 0.43 0.25
Revenue Estimate 265.44M 255.42M 244.29M 230.07M
Revenue Actual 281.26M 259.85M 284.00M 230.61M

