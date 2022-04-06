Recap: Simply Good Foods Q2 Earnings

Simply Good Foods SMPL reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Simply Good Foods beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.27.
Revenue was up $66.11 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.23% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Simply Good Foods's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.35
|0.25
|0.29
|0.22
|EPS Actual
|0.43
|0.29
|0.43
|0.25
|Revenue Estimate
|265.44M
|255.42M
|244.29M
|230.07M
|Revenue Actual
|281.26M
|259.85M
|284.00M
|230.61M
