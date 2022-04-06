QQQ
Recap: RPM International Q3 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 6, 2022 8:32 AM | 1 min read

 

RPM International RPM reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

RPM International beat estimated earnings by 26.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.3.

Revenue was up $165.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 3.16% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at RPM International's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 0.83 1.03 1.27 0.29
EPS Actual 0.79 1.08 1.28 0.38
Revenue Estimate 1.55B 1.64B 1.68B 1.21B
Revenue Actual 1.64B 1.65B 1.74B 1.27B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

