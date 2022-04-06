Recap: RPM International Q3 Earnings

RPM International RPM reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

RPM International beat estimated earnings by 26.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.3.

Revenue was up $165.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 3.16% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at RPM International's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.83 1.03 1.27 0.29 EPS Actual 0.79 1.08 1.28 0.38 Revenue Estimate 1.55B 1.64B 1.68B 1.21B Revenue Actual 1.64B 1.65B 1.74B 1.27B

