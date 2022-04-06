Recap: RPM International Q3 Earnings

RPM International RPM reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
RPM International beat estimated earnings by 26.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.3.
Revenue was up $165.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 3.16% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at RPM International's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.83
|1.03
|1.27
|0.29
|EPS Actual
|0.79
|1.08
|1.28
|0.38
|Revenue Estimate
|1.55B
|1.64B
|1.68B
|1.21B
|Revenue Actual
|1.64B
|1.65B
|1.74B
|1.27B
