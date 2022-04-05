Why SMART Global Holdings Shares Are Falling After Hours

SMART Global Holdings Inc SGH shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported financial results and issued guidance.

SMART Global Holdings said fiscal second-quarter revenue grew 48% year-over-year to $449 million, which beat the $435.41 million estimate. The company reported quarterly earnings of 87 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 72 cents per share.

SMART Global Holdings expects third-quarter revenue to be between $435 million and $475 million versus the $454.87 million estimate. The company expects quarterly adjusted earnings to be in a range of 67 cents to 83 cents per share versus the estimate of 71 cents.

The company also announced a $75 million share repurchase authorization.

SMART Global Holdings is a designer and manufacturer of electronic products focused on memory and computing technology areas.

SGH 52-Week Range: $24.07 - $74.50

The stock was down 3.02% in after hours at $22.47 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.