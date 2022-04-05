QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning MercadoLibre Stock In The Last 10 Years

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 5, 2022 4:31 PM | 1 min read

MercadoLibre MELI has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 16.55% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.28%. Currently, MercadoLibre has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion.

Buying $1000 In MELI: If an investor had bought $1000 of MELI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $12,604.16 today based on a price of $1217.11 for MELI at the time of writing.

MercadoLibre's Performance Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-PODEarningsNewsDividends