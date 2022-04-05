Walmart Inc. Climbs To Annual-High Share Price

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.



Shares of Walmart Inc. WMT traded today at $153.33, eclipsing its 12-month high. Approximately 2.3 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 8.1 million shares.

America’s largest retailer by sales, Walmart operated over 11,400 stores under 54 banners at the end of fiscal 2021, selling a variety of general merchandise and grocery items. Its home market accounted for 78% of sales in fiscal 2021, with Mexico and Central America (6%) and Canada (4%) its largest external markets. In the United States, around 56% of sales come from grocery, 32% from general merchandise, and 10% from health and wellness items. The company operates several e-commerce properties apart from its eponymous site, including Flipkart and shoes.com (it also owns a roughly 10% stake in Chinese online retailer JD.com). Combined, e-commerce accounted for about 12% of fiscal 2021 sales.

Based on a current price of $152.22, Walmart Inc. is currently 0.9% above its average consensus analyst price target of $150.79.

In the past 12 months, shares of Walmart Inc. have traded between a low of $132.01 and a high of $153.33 and are now at $152.22, which is 15% above that low price.

