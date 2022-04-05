Recap: Lindsay Q2 Earnings

Lindsay LNN reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Earnings

Lindsay beat estimated earnings by 10.92%, reporting an EPS of $1.32 versus an estimate of $1.19.

Revenue was up $56.56 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 1.49% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lindsay's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.88 0.79 1.30 0.86 EPS Actual 0.72 0.53 1.61 1.08 Revenue Estimate 140.41M 141.88M 146.43M 131.12M Revenue Actual 166.15M 153.65M 161.94M 143.58M

