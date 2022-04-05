Recap: Lindsay Q2 Earnings

Lindsay LNN reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Earnings
Lindsay beat estimated earnings by 10.92%, reporting an EPS of $1.32 versus an estimate of $1.19.
Revenue was up $56.56 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 1.49% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lindsay's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.88
|0.79
|1.30
|0.86
|EPS Actual
|0.72
|0.53
|1.61
|1.08
|Revenue Estimate
|140.41M
|141.88M
|146.43M
|131.12M
|Revenue Actual
|166.15M
|153.65M
|161.94M
|143.58M
