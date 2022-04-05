Recap: Acuity Brands Q2 Earnings

Acuity Brands AYI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Acuity Brands beat estimated earnings by 8.44%, reporting an EPS of $2.57 versus an estimate of $2.37.
Revenue was up $132.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.44 which was followed by a 1.87% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Acuity Brands's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.41
|2.85
|2.27
|2.09
|EPS Actual
|2.85
|3.27
|2.77
|2.12
|Revenue Estimate
|880.70M
|963.96M
|839.75M
|834.28M
|Revenue Actual
|926.10M
|992.70M
|899.70M
|776.60M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews