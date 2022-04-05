QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Recap: Acuity Brands Q2 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 5, 2022 7:02 AM | 1 min read

 

Acuity Brands AYI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Acuity Brands beat estimated earnings by 8.44%, reporting an EPS of $2.57 versus an estimate of $2.37.

Revenue was up $132.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.44 which was followed by a 1.87% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Acuity Brands's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 2.41 2.85 2.27 2.09
EPS Actual 2.85 3.27 2.77 2.12
Revenue Estimate 880.70M 963.96M 839.75M 834.28M
Revenue Actual 926.10M 992.70M 899.70M 776.60M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews