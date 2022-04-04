Watch For Continued Gains In Shares Of Matador Resources Company (MTDR)

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Shares of Matador Resources Company MTDR traded at a new 12-month high today of $57.69. So far today approximately 625,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.9 million shares.

Matador Resources Company share prices have moved between a 12-month high of $57.69 and a 12-month low of $21.80 and are now trading 155% above that low price at $55.59 per share.

Potential upside of 0.5% exists for Matador Resources Company, based on a current level of $55.59 and analysts’ average consensus price target of $55.86.

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. The majority of the company’s assets are located in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. Along with maintaining a portfolio of oil and natural gas properties, Matador works to identify and develop midstream opportunities that support and enhance its exploration and development business. The company often uses advanced formation evaluation, 3-D seismic technology, horizontal drilling, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance the development of the basins in which it operates.

Receive IBN Spotlights – “Bite Size” Small, Mid and Large-Cap Technical Indicator Alerts

To stay connected with our complimentary IBN Spotlights, please visit https://IBN.fm/connected

About IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

IBN consists of 50+ trusted financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. Through these brands, IBN provides (1) access to our Investor Press Release Wire Solutions via InvestorWire (IW) to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and Code Editorial Syndication to 5,000+ broadcast outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions via IW to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to an enormous social media audience that includes millions of followers; and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions focused on the IBN Podcast Series. With a proven track record serving 500+ client partners, IBN is the key to a more effective market communication campaign and the NEW normal.

For more information on IBN, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Image sourced from Pixabay

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.