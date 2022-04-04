If You Invested $1000 In SunPower 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

SunPower SPWR has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.89% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.75%. Currently, SunPower has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion.

Buying $1000 In SPWR: If an investor had bought $1000 of SPWR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $6,612.00 today based on a price of $23.94 for SPWR at the time of writing.

SunPower's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

