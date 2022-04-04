QQQ
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In GrowGeneration 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 4, 2022 1:04 PM | 1 min read

GrowGeneration GRWG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 22.93% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 37.04%. Currently, GrowGeneration has a market capitalization of $587.01 million.

Buying $1000 In GRWG: If an investor had bought $1000 of GRWG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,646.63 today based on a price of $9.67 for GRWG at the time of writing.

GrowGeneration's Performance Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Posted In: BZI-PODEarningsNewsDividends