If You Invested $1000 In Honeywell Intl 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 4, 2022 1:02 PM | 1 min read

Honeywell Intl HON has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.19% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.52%. Currently, Honeywell Intl has a market capitalization of $133.85 billion.

Buying $1000 In HON: If an investor had bought $1000 of HON stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $5,134.29 today based on a price of $195.27 for HON at the time of writing.

Honeywell Intl's Performance Over Last 20 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Posted In: BZI-PODEarningsNewsDividends