QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

$100 Invested In Check Point Software 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 4, 2022 11:07 AM | 1 min read

Check Point Software CHKP has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 5.1% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.03%. Currently, Check Point Software has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion.

Buying $100 In CHKP: If an investor had bought $100 of CHKP stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $626.22 today based on a price of $140.93 for CHKP at the time of writing.

Check Point Software's Performance Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-PODEarningsNewsDividends