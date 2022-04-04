If You Invested $1000 In Albemarle 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Albemarle ALB has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 7.44% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.75%. Currently, Albemarle has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion.

Buying $1000 In ALB: If an investor had bought $1000 of ALB stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $15,312.07 today based on a price of $220.80 for ALB at the time of writing.

Albemarle's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

