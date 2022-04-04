If You Invested $1000 In Charles Schwab 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Charles Schwab SCHW has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.76% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.07%. Currently, Charles Schwab has a market capitalization of $156.70 billion.

Buying $1000 In SCHW: If an investor had bought $1000 of SCHW stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $6,539.53 today based on a price of $82.74 for SCHW at the time of writing.

Charles Schwab's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.