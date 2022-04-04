$1000 Invested In PVH 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

PVH PVH has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.22% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.53%. Currently, PVH has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion.

Buying $1000 In PVH: If an investor had bought $1000 of PVH stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $5,041.47 today based on a price of $76.56 for PVH at the time of writing.

PVH's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.