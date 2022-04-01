$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Lam Research LRCX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 18.48% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 32.45%. Currently, Lam Research has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion.

Buying $100 In LRCX: If an investor had bought $100 of LRCX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $409.17 today based on a price of $525.45 for LRCX at the time of writing.

Lam Research's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.