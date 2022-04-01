QQQ
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In American Tower 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 1, 2022 4:33 PM | 1 min read

American Tower AMT has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.54% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.02%. Currently, American Tower has a market capitalization of $117.11 billion.

Buying $1000 In AMT: If an investor had bought $1000 of AMT stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,101.36 today based on a price of $256.88 for AMT at the time of writing.

American Tower's Performance Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

