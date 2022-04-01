Northern Oil and Gas Inc. Climbs to Annual-High Share Price

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. NOG traded at a new 12-month high today of $29.21. Approximately 82,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.2 million shares.

Northern Oil & Gas Inc. is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business is crude oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production with operations in North Dakota and Montana that primarily target the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of the United States.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. is currently priced 1.5% above its average consensus analyst price target of $28.77.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. share prices have moved between a 12-month high of $29.21 and a 12-month low of $11.40 and are now trading 156% above that low price at $29.21 per share.

