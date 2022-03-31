Why Wejo Shares Are Sliding After Hours

Wejo Group Ltd WEJO shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported earnings results that were lower year-over-year.

Full-year 2021 revenue came in at $2.57 million, up from $1.34 million year-over-year. The company reported a full-year earnings loss of $5 per share, which was worse than the loss of $1.66 per share in 2020.

Wejo said it expects full-year 2022 revenue of $10 million. The company will focus on expanding new product lines, landing enterprise customers and creating solutions that accelerate electric and autonomous vehicle adoption.

Wejo operates in connected vehicle data. The company enables smarter mobility by organizing 12 trillion data points across vehicles globally and then standardizing and enhancing those streams of data on a vast scale.

WEJO 52-Week Range: $2.78 - $13.80

The stock wad down 4.8% in after hours trading at $3.80 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: yamabon from Pixabay.