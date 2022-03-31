If You Invested $100 In HP 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

HP HPQ has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.5% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.68%. Currently, HP has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion.

Buying $100 In HPQ: If an investor had bought $100 of HPQ stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $208.64 today based on a price of $36.70 for HPQ at the time of writing.

HP's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.