If You Invested $100 In Five Below 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Five Below FIVE has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 15.87% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 30.07%. Currently, Five Below has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion.

Buying $100 In FIVE: If an investor had bought $100 of FIVE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $379.53 today based on a price of $161.26 for FIVE at the time of writing.

Five Below's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

