Recap: Bassett Furniture Q1 Earnings

Bassett Furniture Indus BSET reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bassett Furniture Indus beat estimated earnings by 58.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.36.

Revenue was up $4.19 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 3.56% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bassett Furniture Indus's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.44 0.31 0.35 0.33 EPS Actual 0.52 0.31 0.60 0.40 Revenue Estimate 122.47M 119.50M 116.20M 115.12M Revenue Actual 129.90M 118.91M 124.06M 113.67M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.