Recap: Protalix BioTherapeutics Q4 Earnings

Protalix BioTherapeutics PLX reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 06:50 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Protalix BioTherapeutics missed estimated earnings by 27.27%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.11.
Revenue was down $10.95 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 4.35% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Protalix BioTherapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.11
|-0.08
|-0.17
|-0.08
|EPS Actual
|-0.09
|-0.25
|-0.14
|0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|7.79M
|8.30M
|10.95M
|11.99M
|Revenue Actual
|12.05M
|6.43M
|11.32M
|19.50M
