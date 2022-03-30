Recap: IZEA Worldwide Q4 Earnings

IZEA Worldwide IZEA reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
IZEA Worldwide beat estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.02.
Revenue was up $3.95 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.94% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at IZEA Worldwide's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.02
|-0.04
|-0.02
|EPS Actual
|-0.02
|0
|-0.04
|-0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|7.25M
|6.00M
|6.25M
|5.00M
|Revenue Actual
|7.61M
|6.54M
|5.38M
|6.39M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.