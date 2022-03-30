Acutus Medical: Q4 Earnings Insights

Acutus Medical AFIB reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Acutus Medical missed estimated earnings by 20.48%, reporting an EPS of $-1.0 versus an estimate of $-0.83.
Revenue was up $1.79 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 45.35% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Acutus Medical's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.87
|-0.84
|-0.81
|-0.72
|EPS Actual
|-0.87
|-0.89
|-0.97
|-0.89
|Revenue Estimate
|5.68M
|4.15M
|2.77M
|3.60M
|Revenue Actual
|4.60M
|4.71M
|3.59M
|2.57M
