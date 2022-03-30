QQQ
If You Invested $1000 In Novavax 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

by Benzinga Insights
March 30, 2022 4:44 PM | 1 min read

Novavax NVAX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.42% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.64%. Currently, Novavax has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion.

Buying $1000 In NVAX: If an investor had bought $1000 of NVAX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,096.72 today based on a price of $75.61 for NVAX at the time of writing.

Novavax's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

