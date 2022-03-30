QQQ
If You Invested $100 In NextEra Energy 15 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

by Benzinga Insights
March 30, 2022 3:06 PM | 1 min read

NextEra Energy NEE has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.1% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.11%. Currently, NextEra Energy has a market capitalization of $167.38 billion.

Buying $100 In NEE: If an investor had bought $100 of NEE stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $552.36 today based on a price of $85.28 for NEE at the time of writing.

NextEra Energy's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

