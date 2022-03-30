SRAX Schedules Call To Review Q1, Full-Year Report

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

SRAX SRAX, a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS (“SaaS”) platform, has announced an upcoming conference call to discuss its full year and fourth quarter 2021 results; the call is scheduled for Monday, April 4, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET. SRAX founder and CEO Christopher Miglino will be joined with SRAX chief financial officer Michael Malone during the call; the pair will provide a summary of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 report. The call will also include a question-and-answer session. Interested individuals can dial 346-248-7799 then use meeting ID 92478894626 and pass code 223670 to access the call. The call will be available on the company website for 90 days following the call.

To hear the full call, visit https://ibn.fm/7SDlJ

To view the full press release, visit https://ibn.fm/wZPzf

About SRAX Inc.

SRAX is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information about the company, please visit www.SRAX.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SRAX are available in the company’s newsroom at http://ibn.fm/SRAX

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.