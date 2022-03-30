QQQ
$1000 Invested In Workhorse Gr 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

by Benzinga Insights
March 30, 2022 12:05 PM | 1 min read

Workhorse Gr WKHS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.18% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.48%. Currently, Workhorse Gr has a market capitalization of $787.01 million.

Buying $1000 In WKHS: If an investor had bought $1000 of WKHS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,092.50 today based on a price of $5.19 for WKHS at the time of writing.

Workhorse Gr's Performance Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

