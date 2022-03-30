ProPhase Labs: Q4 Earnings Insights

ProPhase Labs PRPH reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ProPhase Labs beat estimated earnings by 54.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.68 versus an estimate of $0.44.

Revenue was up $40.04 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.33 which was followed by a 1.38% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ProPhase Labs's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.33 0.20 -0.02 EPS Actual -0.26 -0.09 0.27 -0.25 Revenue Estimate 9.08M 15.65M 11.98M 4.65M Revenue Actual 9.47M 9.14M 15.27M 5.16M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.