Recap: UniFirst Q2 Earnings

UniFirst UNF reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

UniFirst missed estimated earnings by 23.93%, reporting an EPS of $1.24 versus an estimate of $1.63.

Revenue was up $36.93 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.6% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at UniFirst's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.95 1.84 1.83 1.78 EPS Actual 2 1.82 2.21 1.71 Revenue Estimate 474.63M 455.11M 454.37M 457.26M Revenue Actual 486.16M 465.28M 464.32M 449.76M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.