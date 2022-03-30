Recap: AerCap Holdings Q4 Earnings

AerCap Holdings AER reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AerCap Holdings missed estimated earnings by 46.67%, reporting an EPS of $1.04 versus an estimate of $1.95.
Revenue was up $409.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $2.11 which was followed by a 2.74% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AerCap Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.93
|1.36
|1.15
|0.94
|EPS Actual
|4.04
|1.92
|1.93
|0.68
|Revenue Estimate
|940.98M
|1.01B
|1.02B
|1.02B
|Revenue Actual
|958.07M
|1.00B
|1.07B
|1.03B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.