Recap: MSC Industrial Direct Co Q2 Earnings

MSC Industrial Direct Co MSM reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MSC Industrial Direct Co beat estimated earnings by 5.74%, reporting an EPS of $1.29 versus an estimate of $1.22.

Revenue was up $88.53 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.39% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MSC Industrial Direct Co's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.19 1.26 1.37 1.02 EPS Actual 1.25 1.26 1.42 1.03 Revenue Estimate 838.97M 837.62M 847.22M 778.78M Revenue Actual 848.55M 831.03M 866.29M 774.00M

