Recap: BioNTech Q4 Earnings

BioNTech BNTX reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BioNTech beat estimated earnings by 70.09%, reporting an EPS of $13.93 versus an estimate of $8.19.

Revenue was up $5.92 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $2.53 which was followed by a 3.99% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BioNTech's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 12.03 8.91 3.72 -0.18 EPS Actual 14.56 12.97 5.29 1.87 Revenue Estimate 5.93B 3.84B 1.78B 224.87M Revenue Actual 7.18B 6.39B 2.47B 411.87M

