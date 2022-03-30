Recap: BioNTech Q4 Earnings

BioNTech BNTX reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
BioNTech beat estimated earnings by 70.09%, reporting an EPS of $13.93 versus an estimate of $8.19.
Revenue was up $5.92 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $2.53 which was followed by a 3.99% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at BioNTech's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|12.03
|8.91
|3.72
|-0.18
|EPS Actual
|14.56
|12.97
|5.29
|1.87
|Revenue Estimate
|5.93B
|3.84B
|1.78B
|224.87M
|Revenue Actual
|7.18B
|6.39B
|2.47B
|411.87M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews