Sportsman's Warehouse: Q4 Earnings Insights

Sportsman's Warehouse SPWH reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Sportsman's Warehouse beat estimated earnings by 6.52%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.46.
Revenue was down $21.91 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 8.61% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sportsman's Warehouse's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.54
|0.48
|-0.04
|0.44
|EPS Actual
|0.51
|0.44
|0.28
|0.75
|Revenue Estimate
|379.53M
|345.56M
|252.23M
|377.05M
|Revenue Actual
|401.01M
|361.78M
|326.99M
|438.19M
