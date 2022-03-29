Sportsman's Warehouse: Q4 Earnings Insights

Sportsman's Warehouse SPWH reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sportsman's Warehouse beat estimated earnings by 6.52%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.46.

Revenue was down $21.91 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 8.61% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sportsman's Warehouse's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.54 0.48 -0.04 0.44 EPS Actual 0.51 0.44 0.28 0.75 Revenue Estimate 379.53M 345.56M 252.23M 377.05M Revenue Actual 401.01M 361.78M 326.99M 438.19M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.