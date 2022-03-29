QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

$1000 Invested In EOG Resources 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

by Benzinga Insights
March 29, 2022 1:04 PM | 1 min read

EOG Resources EOG has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 6.0% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.27%. Currently, EOG Resources has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion.

Buying $1000 In EOG: If an investor had bought $1000 of EOG stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $11,943.59 today based on a price of $118.57 for EOG at the time of writing.

EOG Resources's Performance Over Last 20 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-PODEarningsNewsDividends