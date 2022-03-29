QQQ
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Costco Wholesale Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights
March 29, 2022 10:33 AM | 1 min read

Costco Wholesale COST has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.59% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.81%. Currently, Costco Wholesale has a market capitalization of $251.94 billion.

Buying $1000 In COST: If an investor had bought $1000 of COST stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,391.03 today based on a price of $568.42 for COST at the time of writing.

Costco Wholesale's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

