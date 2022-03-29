BIO-key Intl: Q4 Earnings Insights

BIO-key Intl BKYI reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
BIO-key Intl missed estimated earnings by 73.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.26 versus an estimate of $-0.15.
Revenue was down $129.07 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 9.35% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at BIO-key Intl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.11
|-0.11
|-0.16
|-0.16
|EPS Actual
|-0.13
|-0.15
|-0.09
|-0.18
|Revenue Estimate
|1.50M
|1.70M
|1.25M
|1.35M
|Revenue Actual
|1.30M
|992.09K
|1.89M
|1.06M
