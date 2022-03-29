Recap: Kala Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings

Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Kala Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 65.85%, reporting an EPS of $-0.68 versus an estimate of $-0.41.
Revenue was down $382.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.86% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kala Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.43
|-0.45
|-0.68
|-0.46
|EPS Actual
|-0.43
|-0.57
|-0.49
|-0.55
|Revenue Estimate
|5.16M
|5.33M
|4.18M
|2.39M
|Revenue Actual
|3.07M
|3.05M
|3.27M
|2.24M
