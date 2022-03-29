Lovesac: Q4 Earnings Insights

Lovesac LOVE reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Lovesac beat estimated earnings by 275.93%, reporting an EPS of $2.03 versus an estimate of $0.54.
Revenue was up $66.52 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.57 which was followed by a 5.41% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lovesac's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.40
|-0.08
|-0.58
|0.58
|EPS Actual
|0.17
|0.55
|0.13
|1.37
|Revenue Estimate
|112.19M
|90.97M
|75.06M
|116.13M
|Revenue Actual
|116.68M
|102.45M
|82.92M
|129.68M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews