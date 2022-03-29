Lovesac: Q4 Earnings Insights

Lovesac LOVE reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lovesac beat estimated earnings by 275.93%, reporting an EPS of $2.03 versus an estimate of $0.54.

Revenue was up $66.52 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.57 which was followed by a 5.41% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lovesac's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate -0.40 -0.08 -0.58 0.58 EPS Actual 0.17 0.55 0.13 1.37 Revenue Estimate 112.19M 90.97M 75.06M 116.13M Revenue Actual 116.68M 102.45M 82.92M 129.68M

