Recap: Elbit Systems Q4 Earnings

Elbit Systems ESLT reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 02:43 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Elbit Systems beat estimated earnings by 13.23%, reporting an EPS of $2.14 versus an estimate of $1.89.
Revenue was up $116.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.44 which was followed by a 0.35% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Elbit Systems's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.89
|1.57
|1.40
|1.93
|EPS Actual
|2.33
|2.11
|1.72
|2.38
|Revenue Estimate
|1.26B
|1.17B
|1.10B
|1.33B
|Revenue Actual
|1.36B
|1.30B
|1.12B
|1.38B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews