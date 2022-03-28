Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning SentinelOne Stock In The Last 5 Years

SentinelOne S has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 21.95% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 36.05%. Currently, SentinelOne has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion.

Buying $100 In S: If an investor had bought $100 of S stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $474.88 today based on a price of $40.44 for S at the time of writing.

SentinelOne's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

