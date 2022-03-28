If You Invested $100 In Cleveland-Cliffs 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Cleveland-Cliffs CLF has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 5.83% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.06%. Currently, Cleveland-Cliffs has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion.

Buying $100 In CLF: If an investor had bought $100 of CLF stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,169.73 today based on a price of $33.05 for CLF at the time of writing.

Cleveland-Cliffs's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

