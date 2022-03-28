QQQ
If You Invested $100 In Apple 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

by Benzinga Insights
March 28, 2022 10:42 AM | 1 min read

Apple AAPL has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 27.58% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 34.78%. Currently, Apple has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion.

Buying $100 In AAPL: If an investor had bought $100 of AAPL stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $41,002.74 today based on a price of $173.98 for AAPL at the time of writing.

Apple's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

