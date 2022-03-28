Checkpoint Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Checkpoint Therapeutics CKPT reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 28, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Earnings

Checkpoint Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 160.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.39 versus an estimate of $-0.15.

Revenue was down $11.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.95% increase in the share price the next day.

