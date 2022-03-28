Recap: Science Applications Intl Q4 Earnings

Science Applications Intl SAIC reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Science Applications Intl beat estimated earnings by 21.95%, reporting an EPS of $1.5 versus an estimate of $1.23.

Revenue was up $65.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.35 which was followed by a 1.3% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Science Applications Intl's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 1.50 1.47 1.51 1.45 EPS Actual 1.85 1.97 1.94 1.67 Revenue Estimate 1.88B 1.79B 1.81B 1.78B Revenue Actual 1.90B 1.84B 1.88B 1.72B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Science Applications Intl management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $6.8 and $7.1 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 363.33% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Science Applications Intl, a bullish signal to many investors.

