Recap: CASI Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings

CASI Pharmaceuticals CASI reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
CASI Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.06.
Revenue was up $4.34 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.86% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CASI Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.05
|-0.07
|-0.06
|-0.07
|EPS Actual
|-0.07
|-0.05
|-0.11
|-0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|7.54M
|6.02M
|5.05M
|4.45M
|Revenue Actual
|8.11M
|7.16M
|5.74M
|4.82M
